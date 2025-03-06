Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Dera District Police conducted search and strike operations in the limits of Paharpur Circle against criminal elements to ensure security in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Dera District Police conducted search and strike operations in the limits of Paharpur Circle against criminal elements to ensure security in DI Khan.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, under the supervision of SDPO Paharpur Circle ASP Ali Hamza, teams of various police stations conducted search and strike operation and snap checking.

Police personnel conducted checks on vehicles, motorbikes, and pedestrians, focusing on potential security threats and illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. The public should inform the police in case of any movement of suspicious persons in their vicinity,” said the police spokesman.