Open Menu

Dera Police Conduct Search, Strike Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Dera police conduct search, strike operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district police conducted search and strike operations and snap checking at various places to ensure peace in the city.

According to a police spokesman these actions were carried out under the supervision of District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

Led by DSP City Muhammad Adnan, teams from the City and Cantt police checked suspicious individuals and vehicles, he added.

Moreover, hotels and inns in the city were inspected to eliminate criminal elements and anti-social elements.

He said that in light of the current tense situation, operations against anti-social elements would continue to maintain peace and prevent crimes.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

34 minutes ago
 Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

46 minutes ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

1 hour ago
 Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

1 hour ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

2 hours ago
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

2 hours ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

2 hours ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan