Dera Police Conduct Search, Strike Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district police conducted search and strike operations and snap checking at various places to ensure peace in the city.
According to a police spokesman these actions were carried out under the supervision of District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
Led by DSP City Muhammad Adnan, teams from the City and Cantt police checked suspicious individuals and vehicles, he added.
Moreover, hotels and inns in the city were inspected to eliminate criminal elements and anti-social elements.
He said that in light of the current tense situation, operations against anti-social elements would continue to maintain peace and prevent crimes.
APP/slm
