Dera police conducted search, strike operation to uphold law & order

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) DIKhan police continued their search and strike operation against anti-state and criminal elements to ensure security in the district.

The operation was carried out under a special plan in various areas adjacent to City as part of their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the area.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, District Police conducting search and strike operation and snap checking within their respective circles for which they urged masses to extend cooperation.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

The latest efforts reflect Dera police's commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of the community.