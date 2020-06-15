UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dera Police Crackdown Against Smugglers Seize Edibles

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Dera Police crackdown against smugglers seize edibles

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) ::Police in Dera Ismail Khan in crackdown against smugglers successfully seized 120 kg of raisins and 20 cotton juices and handed them over to customs officials.

According to details, on the directives of the DPO Dera Captain (Retd) Wahid Mahmood, strict checks are being carried out in the district by setting up effective patrols and roadblocks to maintain law and order, curb crime and especially smuggling.

Following the same check, SH Odrabin Ataullah Khan seized 20 cotton juices from bus and 120 kg raisins and handed them over to the customs officials.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan Same Cotton From

Recent Stories

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

17 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

42 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

50 minutes ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

57 minutes ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

PM emphasizes public’ role to curb coronavirus b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.