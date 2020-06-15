Dera Police crackdown against smugglers seize edibles

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) ::Police in Dera Ismail Khan in crackdown against smugglers successfully seized 120 kg of raisins and 20 cotton juices and handed them over to customs officials.

According to details, on the directives of the DPO Dera Captain (Retd) Wahid Mahmood, strict checks are being carried out in the district by setting up effective patrols and roadblocks to maintain law and order, curb crime and especially smuggling.

Following the same check, SH Odrabin Ataullah Khan seized 20 cotton juices from bus and 120 kg raisins and handed them over to the customs officials.