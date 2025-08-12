Dera police, CTD conduct joint operation in CPEC areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Dera police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have conducted a joint search and strike operation against terrorists and criminal elements in certain areas surrounding the CPEC route and arrested several suspects.

According to police, the operation was launched under the leadership of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera region, Syed Ashfaq Anwar and District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada in Bagi Qamar, Nizami, Abdul Khail, and the CPEC region falling under the jurisdiction of Panyala Police Station following intelligence reports.

SP CTD, SP Investigation, SP Paharpur, SP Saddar, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) took part in the large-scal operation in which modern surveillance technology, particularly drone cameras, was used to monitor suspected locations and residences.

During the operation, several suspects were rounded up and shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

Speaking on the occasion RPO Dera said top priority was being to the CPEC route which was the backbone of the national economy.

He said such coordinated operations not only dismantle criminal networks but also enhance the public's sense of security and trust in law enforcement agencies.

He emphasized that the police, CTD, and motorway police were working closely through intelligence sharing and operational coordination to root out Khawarij militants and other disruptive elements from the region.

Prior to the operation, a high-level security meeting was held at the Dera Range Office, which was attended by DPOs of Dera and Lakki Marwat, SP Motorway, SP CTD Dera, SP Paharpur, along with SDPOs and SHOs.

The meeting took decisions regarding the protection of CPEC routes and the elimination of extremist hideouts through mutual cooperation.

RPO Ashfaq Anwar instructed all relevant law enforcement units to continue joint patrolling, coordinated search operations, and effective use of modern technology to ensure peace and security in the region at all costs.

APP/slm