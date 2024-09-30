Open Menu

Dera Police Demonstrate Skills In Mock Exercise

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The district’s anti-riot force conducted a mock exercise at Ejaz Shaheed Police-lines to deal with any untoward incident.

According to a police spokesman, the purpose of the drill was to demonstrate skills and show preparedness for effectively handling illegal gatherings in any emergency situation.

He said that the mock exercise under the supervision of District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mehmood, the Anti-Riot Force, led by DSP Headquarters Chan Shah and Line Officer Sajjad Chohan, dispersed a mock crowd in a very professional manner.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan said that such drills enhanced the professionalism of the personnel and helped improve their ability to manage emergency situations effectively.

APP/slm

