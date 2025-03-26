Dera Police Destroy 15 Kg Seized Explosive Material
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The district police on Wednesday safely disposed of about 15 kilograms of explosives seized in various operations by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police.
According to a police spokesman, the explosive material seized in 10 cases was safely discarded on the court orders and on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.
Incharge Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) Dera, Inayatullah Tiger told that the explosive materials that were destroyed included hand-grenades, RPG, IED and others.
He also highlighted the potential dangers these explosives posed to the public.
He said this explosive material was extremely hazardous, and had it not been disposed of, it could have led to serious loss of life and property.
