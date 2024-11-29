Dera Police Destroy 30 Kg Seized Explosive Material
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The district police on Friday safely disposed of about 30 kilograms of explosive material seized in various operations by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police.
According to a police spokesman, the explosive material seized in 30 cases was safely discarded on the court orders and on the directives of District Police Officer(DPO Nasir Mehmood by incharge Bomb Disposal Unit Dera, Aniyatullah Tiger.
The explosive materials that were destroyed included seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs), four rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), 46 hand grenades, 15 detonators (both electric and non-electric), and 20 meters of safety fuse.
Following the operation, Inayatullah Tiger, the In-charge of the Bomb Disposal Unit, briefed the media, highlighting the potential dangers these explosives posed to the public.
He said this explosive material was extremely hazardous, and had it not been disposed of, it could have led to serious loss of life and property.
