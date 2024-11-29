Open Menu

Dera Police Destroy 30 Kg Seized Explosive Material

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Dera police destroy 30 kg seized explosive material

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The district police on Friday safely disposed of about 30 kilograms of explosive material seized in various operations by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police.

According to a police spokesman, the explo­sive material seized in 30 cases was safely discarded on the court orders and on the directives of District Police Officer(DPO Nasir Mehmood by incharge Bomb Disposal Unit Dera, Aniyatullah Tiger.

The explosive materials that were destroyed included seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs), four rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), 46 hand grenades, 15 detonators (both electric and non-electric), and 20 meters of safety fuse.

Following the operation, Inayatullah Tiger, the In-charge of the Bomb Disposal Unit, briefed the media, highlighting the potential dangers these explosives posed to the public.

He said this explosive material was extremely hazardous, and had it not been disposed of, it could have led to serious loss of life and property.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Media Court

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

6 minutes ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

1 hour ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

15 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

15 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

15 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

15 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

15 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

15 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan