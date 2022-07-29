Dera police devise security plan for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Capt (Retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaqat on Friday said that stringent security measures had been made to maintain peace during Muharram-Ul-haram.

Presiding over a meeting at the Police Club to review security measures for Muharram, the district police chief said a robust and foolproof security plan featuring effective security strategy had been chalked out to ensure peace during Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police(SP) Dera Javed Awan, SP Investigation Shabir Hussain, SP Frontier Reserve Police(SPFRP) Nisar Khan Marwat, SP CTD, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah and all the sector commanders, Station House Officer (SHOs) besides other officials of the police.

He said the district police was committed to protecting lives and property of residents and all possible measures made to achieve the objective, he added.

During the meeting, the DPO briefed all the participants regarding the security plan of Muharram and directed them to ensure implementation of the security measures under the plan in letter and spirit.

He directed for beefing up security at all entrances and exits points of the city by ensuring the checking process. He also suggested the police personnel take measures for their own safety by wearing bulletproof helmets and jackets.

He was of the view that security at all imam bargha surveillance through CCTV cameras should be ensured in all cases.

He directed the operational staff and other special branch teams to remain alert and keep a close watch on all suspicious persons and objects to prevent any untoward incident and ensure peace.

DPO Dera has also issued instructions to all sector commanders to enhance patrolling in their sectors and put security on high alert.

Besides, he added that enforcement of Section 144 issued by the district administration should be ensured and pillion riding should be strongly discouraged.

Similarly, he added that there was a complete ban on motorcycle riding on 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram and it should be ensured in letter and spirit.