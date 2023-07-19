Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

The district police of Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday devised a comprehensive security plan for the peaceful observance of Muharram in the district

District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that Muharram security plan had been finalised, and as many as 7774 security personnel would be deputed at various points under the security plan to provide security to imambargahs and mourners during processions.

Under the security plan, DI Khan had been divided into four zones and eight sectors.

He said the in-charge of each zone would be an SP rank officer, while the sector in charge would be an officer of DSP rank.

The DPO said check points had been set up at 100 different places, including the entry and exit points.

DPO said 194 small and big processions would be taken out across the district till Ashura, and a total of 642 majlis would be held.

Meanwhile, pillion riding has also been banned from 1st Muharram to 8th Muharram, while driving a motorcycle will be completely prohibited on 9th and 10th Muharram.