Dera police devise security plan for Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have devised a security plan for bazaars, mosques, Imam Bargahs, major markets and other key places to maintain peace during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani chaired a meeting attended by SDPOs and SHOs at the Police Club to ensure that security measures under the plan were implemented in letter and spirit.

The DPO said that plan had been chalked out while keeping in view the convenience of the citizens to provide them a sense of protection while worshiping or buying groceries during the holy month.

Under the plan, he said additional police personnel including additional traffic police and special riders' squads had been deployed at 24 places to ensure security and keep smooth flow of traffic.

Moreover, SDPOs, SHOs of police stations, in-charge check posts leading a party of police jawans would be patrolling key places within their respective domain to provide security to citizens.

The DPO said that police were committed to protecting lives and properties of citizens and urged policemen to ensure implementation of the plan in its true spirit while performing their duties religiously.