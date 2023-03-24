UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Devise Security Plan For Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Dera police devise security plan for Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have devised a security plan for bazaars, mosques, Imam Bargahs, major markets and other key places to maintain peace during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani chaired a meeting attended by SDPOs and SHOs at the Police Club to ensure that security measures under the plan were implemented in letter and spirit.

The DPO said that plan had been chalked out while keeping in view the convenience of the citizens to provide them a sense of protection while worshiping or buying groceries during the holy month.

Under the plan, he said additional police personnel including additional traffic police and special riders' squads had been deployed at 24 places to ensure security and keep smooth flow of traffic.

Moreover, SDPOs, SHOs of police stations, in-charge check posts leading a party of police jawans would be patrolling key places within their respective domain to provide security to citizens.

The DPO said that police were committed to protecting lives and properties of citizens and urged policemen to ensure implementation of the plan in its true spirit while performing their duties religiously.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Market

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

1 hour ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

1 hour ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.