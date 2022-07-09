Dera police devises comprehensive security plan for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :A special security plan has been devised to maintain law and order in Dera Ismail Khan on Eid-ul-Azha besides a comprehensive strategy for controlling crime and maintaining peace and order during Muharram.

A high level meeting of police officers was held at DPO Office Dera which was among others attended by SP Investigation, all Circle SDPOs, SHOs and investigating officers.

During the meeting, the overall law and order situation in the district, crime rate and investigation of cases registered in police stations were reviewed in detail.

The meeting was informed that special and comprehensive security and traffic plans had been formulated to maintain law and order and to ensure traffic flow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Around 1500 police personnel had been deployed under foolproof security arrangements across the district.

Meanwhile, 10 Quick Response Squads comprising Elite Police Commandos have been formed to make the monitoring process more effective.

In addition, the checkpoints have been tightened by setting up additional roadblocks at the entrance and exit points of the city and highways. While special branch and DSB personnel dressed in white have been assigned special surveillance duties.

On the spot, 10 quick response squads of police equipped with modern communication systems and automatic weapons have been formed which will be on patrol round the clock at highways and bazaars across the district.

A comprehensive traffic plan has also been issued for maintaining traffic flow in the city.

Moreover, working hours of traffic wardens have been extended by increasing the number of traffic points.