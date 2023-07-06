Dera police exhibit skills in mock exercise

The district police on Thursday conducted a mock exercise here at Ejaz Shaheed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure its preparedness and readiness to effectively deal with any emergency situation

According to a police spokesman, the police force conducted the drill on the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani to demonstrate its skills while promptly responding to any armed attack or efficiently tackling any other untoward incident.

He said DSP Headquarters Syed Shagheer Gilani, Line Officer Amanullah Baloch, Elite Force, RRF and Bomb Disposal Squad jawans participated and exhibited their skills.

Before starting the mock exercise, DSP HQ Syed Sagheer Gilani gave instructions to all the officers and jawans after which all the officers and jawans using their professional skills conducted a successful mock exercise against the hostage takers of the control room staff.

During the exercise, all the participants showed their best performance and thwarted those who had nefarious intentions to harm the life, property and honor of the people.

At the end of a successful mock exercise, the atmosphere echoed with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad, 'KPK Police Zindabad' etc.