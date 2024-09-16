Dera Police Finalize Foolproof Security Plan For Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW)
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district police have finalized foolproof security plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), which will be observed with religious fervor and reverence on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, about 1100 police officers and personnel would be deployed for security duties across the district to provide security to around 50 processions, including the central main procession.
He said the district has been divided into three divisions and six sectors, adding, each division and sector would be under the command of SP and DSP rank officers respectively.
He said the special blockades would be established at different points on the routes of procession.
Besides, the monitoring of processions would be done through deployment of personnel on the rooftops on the procession routes and CCTV cameras.
Moreover, all the police stations would be actively involved in providing security and patrolling during the processions.
He said all the available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
In this regard, SP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Headquarters Chan Shah and other police officers briefed the officers and personnel, deployed on different security points on the procession routes and asked them to ensure security of the processions and themselves.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews Eid Milad arrangements1 minute ago
-
AFI holds dengue awareness walk1 minute ago
-
CPO alongwith DC visits various areas in bid to purge Rawalpindi from encroachment2 minutes ago
-
District coordination committee reviews development projects2 minutes ago
-
Transport facilities for educational institutions reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with six bikes2 minutes ago
-
FCCI offices to remain closed on Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
FCAA KP vows to support BF in SCCI’ elections2 minutes ago
-
Bus hits motorcyclist to death2 minutes ago
-
SEF takes responsibility to functional inactive schools22 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts 24,137 operations, serves notices to 9346 food outlets22 minutes ago
-
Embracing Holy Prophet's teachings key to overcome prevailing challenges: President32 minutes ago