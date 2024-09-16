Open Menu

Dera Police Finalize Foolproof Security Plan For Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW)

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district police have finalized foolproof security plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), which will be observed with religious fervor and reverence on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, about 1100 police officers and personnel would be deployed for security duties across the district to provide security to around 50 processions, including the central main procession.

He said the district has been divided into three divisions and six sectors, adding, each division and sector would be under the command of SP and DSP rank officers respectively.

He said the special blockades would be established at different points on the routes of procession.

Besides, the monitoring of processions would be done through deployment of personnel on the rooftops on the procession routes and CCTV cameras.

Moreover, all the police stations would be actively involved in providing security and patrolling during the processions.

He said all the available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

In this regard, SP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Headquarters Chan Shah and other police officers briefed the officers and personnel, deployed on different security points on the procession routes and asked them to ensure security of the processions and themselves.

