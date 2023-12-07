Open Menu

Dera Police Foil 12,050 Liters Fuel Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 09:26 PM

The district police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle 8550 liters of Diesel and 3500 liters of petrol during an ongoing crackdown against smuggling of non-custom paid (NCP) items

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with Special Task team checked various vehicles near CRBC Canal in the limits of the Dera Town police station on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisrani.

During checking, the police recovered 8550 liters of NCP Diesel from different vehicles. The estimated cost of the recovered diesel was around Rs 2.

2 million. Later, the recovered NCP Diesel was handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.

Similarly, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Malik Sajid and supervised by SDPO Muhammad Saleem Baloch, during a blockade at Waziristan Chowk, stopped a tanker bearing registration number (TTA-016) for checking.

The police team recovered 3500 liters of NCP Petrol from the tanker and arrested two accused named Muhammad Gulzar and Muhammad Asif. The estimated cost of the recovered NCP Petrol is around Rs one million. Police registered a case against them and took the tanker and petrol into custody.

