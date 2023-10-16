Open Menu

Dera Police Foil A Bid To Smuggle 11500 Liters Iranian Fuel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Dera police foil a bid to smuggle 11500 liters Iranian fuel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The district police on Monday have foiled a bid to smuggle 8000 liters Iranian diesel and 3500 liters petrol during checking within the limits of Draban police station.

According to police spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Police Officer ( SDPO) Draban Police Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Draban Police Station Attaullah Khan established a checkpoint to prevent smuggling of Non-Custom Paid (NCP) items on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisrani in the Draban police station jurisdiction.

Both police officers were heading a police team to check the suspicious vehicles.

During the checking, the police recovered a huge quantity of 8000 liters Iranian diesel and 3500 liters petrol loaded on various vehicles.

The police handed over the NCP fuel to custom authorities who estimated its worth at Rs34,50,000.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Petrol Police Police Station Vehicles Circle

Recent Stories

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

13 hours ago
Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

13 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

13 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan