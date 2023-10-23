Dera police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The district police on Monday claimed to have foiled an arms smuggling attempt recovering a cache of arms here in the limits of Mughal Kot Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with Mughal Kot Police SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan and Incharge of Mughal Kot Check post-Ejaz Khan stopped a Flying Coach bearing registration number (P-5486) for checking.

During the checking, the police recovered illegal arms including 10 rifles of different bores along with 50 cartridges which were skillfully hidden under the seats.

The police arrested the driver named Qaiser Khan son of Sherzada after registration of a case.