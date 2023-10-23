Open Menu

Dera Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid, Recover Cache Of Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Dera police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The district police on Monday claimed to have foiled an arms smuggling attempt recovering a cache of arms here in the limits of Mughal Kot Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with Mughal Kot Police SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan and Incharge of Mughal Kot Check post-Ejaz Khan stopped a Flying Coach bearing registration number (P-5486) for checking.

During the checking, the police recovered illegal arms including 10 rifles of different bores along with 50 cartridges which were skillfully hidden under the seats.

The police arrested the driver named Qaiser Khan son of Sherzada after registration of a case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Circle Coach

Recent Stories

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

18 minutes ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

23 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

52 minutes ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

2 hours ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

5 hours ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan