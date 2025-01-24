Dera Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid, Recover Arms
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Dera police have foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into Punjab here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the Gomal University Police under the leadership of SHO Faheem Mumtaz along with the police team during the checking at Dera-Bhakkar Bridge check post foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and arrested the accused Aurengzeb Khan son of Nadir Khan resident of Saraye Norang.
During the checking police recovered illegal arms including 12-bore repeater gun, 2 pistol 9mm and 1000 cartridges which were skill fully hidden under the motorcycle seats.
The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.
