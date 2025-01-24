Open Menu

Dera Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid, Recover Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Dera police foil arms smuggling bid, recover arms

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Dera police have foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into Punjab here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the Gomal University Police under the leadership of SHO Faheem Mumtaz along with the police team during the checking at Dera-Bhakkar Bridge check post foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and arrested the accused Aurengzeb Khan son of Nadir Khan resident of Saraye Norang.

During the checking police recovered illegal arms including 12-bore repeater gun, 2 pistol 9mm and 1000 cartridges which were skill fully hidden under the motorcycle seats.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

Recent Stories

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

2 minutes ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

12 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

16 minutes ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

22 minutes ago
 ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

40 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

43 minutes ago
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at C ..

ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

46 minutes ago
 Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

2 hours ago
 Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Par ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan