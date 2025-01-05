Dera Police Foil Dacoity Attempt, Recover Looted Goods
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) In a successful operation, the Dera have foiled a dacoity attempt and recovered the looted goods in the limits of Cantt police station on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Sibtain, taking timely action, foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested accused dacoit named Muhammad Gul son of Noor Ullah, resident of Jandola who looted domestic goods from a house.
The police also recovered looted goods including two generators, one electric battery, one air-cooler, two LEDs, one audio-sound system, four ceiling fans, two CCTV cameras, five chairs, two Sofa sets, two tables, four carpets, one agri-spray machine, one motorcycle, and others which were loaded in a Dala bearing registration number C-6667.
The police also recovered an SMG along with 29 cartridges from the arrested accused.
The police registered a case against the arrested accused and launched further investigation from him.
In other operations, the same police also arrested accused Fazal ur Rehman son of Abdul Rehman with two 30-bore pistols along with 26 cartridges, Abdullah son of Ghulam Hussain with a pistol along with three cartridges besides two absconders namely Muhammad Nawaz son of Umar Hayyat and Muhammad Ramzan son of Gul Hassan.
