Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Confiscate Over 3 Kg Hashish
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Dera Police foiled a drug smuggling bid on Sunday, confiscating over three kilograms of hashish from a vehicle and arresting the accused smuggler here on Tank Road, said a police spokesman.
He said the district police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, were pursuing zero-tolerance police against the menace of drugs, and all possible measures were being taken in that regard.
As part of such measures, a team of Saddar Police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Malik Sajid made a drug smuggling attempt here on Tank Road.
During the security blockade on Tank Road, the police stopped a Double Cabin Dala bearing registration number (ZTB-2259) coming from Tank Side for checking.
During the checking, the police found three packets of hashish in the hidden cavities of the vehicle and arrested the accused drug smuggler, namely Syed Noor, son of Khuda-e-Nazar. The total weight of these packets was 3355 grams, while the police also took the said vehicle into custody.
