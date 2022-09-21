UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover 90 Kg Charas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 90 kg charas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera Police on Wednesday foiled a major drug smuggling bid and recovered 90 kilograms of charas from a truck here at Mughalkot check post.

According to a police spokesman, the police team, led by SDPO Darazinda Abid Iqabal and Mughalkot police station SHO Tayyib Deen Khan, stopped a loaded Hino Truck bearing number TKF-241 at the check post.

The truck was coming from Quetta and heading towards Punjab via Zhob and Dera Ismail Khan.

During the checking, the police recovered 90 kilogram charas packed in 75 packets of yellow tape which were skillfully hidden in the tyres of the truck.

The police arrested the truck driver Abdul Nafey, and conductor Jamaludding.

