Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover Over 78 Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera Police have foiled a major drug smuggling bid and recovered over 78 kilogram hashish from a car here at Daraban check post.

According to a police spokesman, the Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of police, led by DSP Kulachi Fazal Subhan and Daraban Police station SHO Rasheed Khan, took action against the drugs smuggling at Daraban check post on Zhob-Dera road.

The NET stopped a car, bearing Sindh number (AFR-716), coming from Quetta and heading towards Punjab via Dera Ismail Khan. During the inspection of car, the police found some 64 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The total weight of these packets was 78.315 kilogram.

The car driver who told his name as Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Korai, Dera Ismail Khan, was arrested.

A case has also been registered against the detainee.

