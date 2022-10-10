Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover over 70 kg hashish

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Dera Police on Monday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 70 kilogram hashish from a car here at Aman Mela check post in the precincts of Darazinda Police.

According to a police spokesman, the Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of police led by SDPO Darazinda Sagheer Gilani and Darazinda Police station SHO Din Muhammad Khan took action against the drugs smuggling at Aman Mela check post on Zhob-Dera road.

The NET stopped a suspected car bearing Sindh number (AHB-970) coming from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan via Zhob. The driver of the car introduced himself as Kamil Abbas son of Ameer Hussain resident of Bhwana South.

During the checking of car, the police team found some 58 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The total weight of these packets was 70 kilogram.

The driver was arrested and a case has also been registered against him.