Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 168 kg hashish

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Dera Police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Balochistan to KP and recovered 168 kg hashish while arresting one drug peddler.

According to spokesman, Dera police received a tip-off about smuggling of huge quantity of drugs to Dera Ismail Khan.

On the directions of Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani special team was formed led by SDPO Drazinda Inam Khan Gandapur along with SHO Mughal kot police station Nasir Khan Barki, ASI Muhammad Abid and Hawaldar Ishaq Khan, and deployed at Mughal kot check post.

The police team stopped a Datsun (FDJ-1386), coming from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan. During the inspection of vehicle, the police found some 140 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The total weight of these packets was 168 kilogram.

After which Mughalkot police arrested the accused Munir Ahmed son of Mohammad Ramzan resident of Gharibabad Taxila and registered a case against the arrested person.