Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover 55.86 Kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 55.86 kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Dera Police on Saturday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 55.86-kilogram hashish from a car and arrested two accused in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a team from Daraban Police Station led by Kulachi Circle SDPO and SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan took action on a tip off about the smuggling of drugs from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan.

The police created a special blockade on Darazinda road and stopped a car bearing registration number (ANX-837) that was coming from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan for checking.

The two persons traveling on the car introduced themselves as Muhammad Rafiq son of Muhammad Bashir resident of Okara, Punjab and Tariq Abbas son of Dost Muhammad resident of Chichawatni.

During the checking of the car, the police team found 45 packets of hashish weighing 55.86 kg from the hidden cavities under the back seat.

Both the accused smugglers were arrested and the car was also taken into custody. The police started a further investigation after registering a case.

