Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover 38kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Dera Police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Balochistan to KP and recovered 38 kg hashish while arresting one drug peddler

According to a police spokesman, Dera police received a tip-off about smuggling of huge quantity of drugs to Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a police spokesman, Dera police received a tip-off about smuggling of huge quantity of drugs to Dera Ismail Khan.

On the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani special team led by SDPO Drazinda Inam Khan Gandapur along with SHO Mughal kot police station Deen Muhammad Khan foiled a major attempt of drug smuggling during the blockade.

The police team stopped a Alto car(SGO 2320), coming from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan.

During the inspection of the vehicle, the police found some 32 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The total weight of these packets was 38400 grams.

After this Mughalkot police arrested the accused Gul Bhatni resident of Karzai Jandola District Tank and registered a case against the arrested person.

