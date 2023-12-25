Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover over 51 kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Dera Police have foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered over 51 kilograms of hashish from a Dala here at Daraban check post.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Daraban Police Station took action against the drugs smuggling athe t Daraban check post on Zhob-Dera road.

The police stopped a Dala bearing registration number (CRT-4175) from coming for checking. During the checking, the police found some 43 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The total weight of these packets was 51630 grams. The accused named Naveed son of Muhammad Bakhsh managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness. The police also registered a case into the matter.