Open Menu

Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover Over 51 Kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover over 51 kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Dera Police have foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered over 51 kilograms of hashish from a Dala here at Daraban check post.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Daraban Police Station took action against the drugs smuggling athe t Daraban check post on Zhob-Dera road.

The police stopped a Dala bearing registration number (CRT-4175) from coming for checking. During the checking, the police found some 43 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The total weight of these packets was 51630 grams. The accused named Naveed son of Muhammad Bakhsh managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness. The police also registered a case into the matter.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Vehicle Post From Weight

Recent Stories

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpin ..

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Te ..

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Test match tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from acti ..

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

2 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

6 hours ago
 Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

6 hours ago
 Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

6 hours ago
Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

7 hours ago
 President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan