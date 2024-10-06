Open Menu

Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover 50 Kg Ice

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dera police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 50 kg Ice

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Dera police have foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered around 50 kilograms of Ice drug from a Car here at Daraban road in the limits of Cantt police station, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He said a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibtain, taking action on a tip off, created a blockade at Daraban road. The police team stopped a white colored car bearing number (BPD-337) at the blockade for checking. Two persons travelling on the car introduced themselves as Shimroz and Aneel residents of Quetta.

During the checking, the police recovered 90 packets of Ice drug hidden in the secret cavities of the car. The weight of the recovered drug is around 50 kilogram.

The police arrested both the accused drug traffickers and started further investigation from them.

Speaking on this occasion, SDPO Muhammad Adnan said the Ice drug was being smuggled to Punjab.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood appreciated the action of City Circle police and said the Dera police would make all out efforts to curb the menace of drugs from the society.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Quetta Police Punjab Police Station Drugs Road Car Nasir Circle Sunday All From Weight

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

17 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

17 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

17 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

17 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

17 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

17 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

17 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

17 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

17 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan