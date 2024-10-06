Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover 50 Kg Ice
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Dera police have foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered around 50 kilograms of Ice drug from a Car here at Daraban road in the limits of Cantt police station, said police spokesman on Sunday.
He said a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibtain, taking action on a tip off, created a blockade at Daraban road. The police team stopped a white colored car bearing number (BPD-337) at the blockade for checking. Two persons travelling on the car introduced themselves as Shimroz and Aneel residents of Quetta.
During the checking, the police recovered 90 packets of Ice drug hidden in the secret cavities of the car. The weight of the recovered drug is around 50 kilogram.
The police arrested both the accused drug traffickers and started further investigation from them.
Speaking on this occasion, SDPO Muhammad Adnan said the Ice drug was being smuggled to Punjab.
District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood appreciated the action of City Circle police and said the Dera police would make all out efforts to curb the menace of drugs from the society.
APP/akt
