Dera Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover Over 17kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover over 17kg hashish

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Dera Police have foiled a major drug smuggling bid and recovered over 17 kilogram hashish from a car in the limits of Giloti Police station.

According to a police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Dera Police under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Paniyala Circle Basharat Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Glotti Bashir Ahmad, In-charge of Investigation Israr Hussain with police team conducted a big and successful operation against drug smugglers.

The police team during the checking stopped a car ADT-790 for checking and recovered 17640 kilograms of hashish from it, while cash amount of Rupees 209000 were also recovered from the accused.

The police arrested the accused who identified as Muhammad Farqan, son of Shahjahan resident of Shah Hasan Ghazni Khel, District Laki Marwat.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

