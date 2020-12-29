Dera police foil non-duty paid foreign items' smuggling bid

The district police of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday foiled non-duty paid foreign goods worth millions of rupees and registered a case against the accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday foiled non-duty paid foreign goods worth millions of rupees and registered a case against the accused.

According to police, Dera Town Police have established a checkpoint following information about smuggling bid and signaled a suspected vehicle coming from Zhob to stop.

The police has recovered 42 cartons of bubble gums and handed over the seized goods to the custom officials after fulfilling legal formalities.