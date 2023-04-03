Dera police foil smuggling bid, 41 kg hashish recovered

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The DIKhan police have foiled a major drug smuggling bid and recovered 41 kilogram hashish from a car in the limits of Darazinda police station, police spokesman said on Monday.

On a tip-off, team of Darazina police led by SDPO Darazanda Circle Inamullah Khan Gandapur along with SHO Rahmatullah Khan created a blockade on Zhob DIKhan road and stopped the car registration number LED1567 which was coming from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan via Zhob.

On checking the vehicle, the police team found 41 kilograms of hashish in 35 packets from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

Police team apprehended a drug peddler identified as car driver Fakhruddin, son of Nizam resident of, Lakki Marwat.

The police started further investigation after registering a case.