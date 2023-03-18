Dera police foil smuggling bid, recover 1960 bottles of liquor worth over Rs 10m

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday foiled a smuggling bid recovering 1960 bottles of liquor worth over Rs 10 million and arresting an accused in the jurisdiction of Dera Town Police Station.

It was told by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani flanked by SDPO Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch and Dera Town Police Station SHO Sardar Azimullah, while addressing a press conference here at Dera Town Police Station.

The DPO informed that the police took action on secret information about drug smuggling and created a blockade and stopped a suspicious Mehran car bearing registration number (LAE-7476). During the checking of the car, the police recovered 60 bottles of one liter and 120 bottles of half liter liquor packed in 10 cartons.

The police also arrested accused Munir resident of New Bannu Chungi, Kachi Paind Khan area of Dera city.

During the initial investigation from the accused, it was disclosed that the accused were hiding a quantity of liquor in a rented house located in Gulistan Chowk, Tank road. After which, the police recovered some 1800 bottles of liquor and over four canes of locally manufactured liquor from the said house which was being used as a warehouse by the accused.

The DPO said that police was taking actions against social crimes along with the elimination of terrorism.

He vowed that all steps would be taken to clear the society from the menace of drugs which was destroying the roots of the society.