Dera Police Foil Terror Bid

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Dera police Wednesday foiled a terrorism bid by defusing a pressure cooker bomb planted on Muddi Kulachi road, said police sources.

The police were informed that Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted by some unknown miscreants near road side on Muddi Kulachi road.

The BDS squad was informed and defused 15 kilogram IED and save the precious lives.

More Stories From Pakistan

