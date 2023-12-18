Dera police foil terrorist attack on checkpost

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The district police foiled a terrorist attack on 'Chunda check post', forcing terrorists to retreat without causing any loss or damage late Sunday night.

According to a police spokesman, a movement of 10 to 12 unidentified militants was spotted through a night vision camera by the police personnel on duty, which preempted them from launching a full-scale attack.

The group of terrorists fired shots at the checkpost, but the policemen retaliated valiantly, forcing all of them to flee while taking advantage of the darkness and managing to escape from the scene. He said that no loss of human life or damage was reported, and a search operation was launched to pursue the terrorists on the run.