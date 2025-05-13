Dera Police Foil Terrorist Attacks On Its Mobile Van
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:40 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The district police have foiled a terrorist attack on its mobile van here in the limits of Paroa Police station late Monday night.
According to Police Spokesperson, the police van was on a routine patrol when four unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on it near Hayat Minor.
Station House Officer (SHO) Proa, Muhammad Ali, along with his team, promptly retaliated the fire. However, the attackers managed to flee into the nearby forest taking benefit of darkness and left their two motorcycles on the spot.
The police have taken both the motorcycles into custody and launched a search operation in the surrounding area to trace the suspects.
The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and registered a case against the unknown attackers. Further investigation is underway.
