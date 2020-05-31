UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dera Police Foiled Attempt Of Smuggling Ice Worth Millions Of Rupees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Dera Police foiled attempt of smuggling ice worth millions of rupees

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Dera police foiled an attempt to smuggle ice and illegal arms worth lakhs of rupees at Chanda check post here on Sunday and recovered ice worth millions of rupees, one 9 MM pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition worth lakhs of rupees from the smuggler.

According to detail, the police stopped and searched the suspicious car number AND-967 at Chanda check post and recovered 200 grams of ice, 9mm pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition worth millions of rupees from the car. Police arrested the alleged drug smuggler Issa Tareen, son of Saifullah, resident of Arbab Town, Quetta, and seized drugs, weapons and a car. Police registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Drugs Act.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Drugs Car Sunday Post From Million

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

1 hour ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

2 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.