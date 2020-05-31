Dera Police foiled attempt of smuggling ice worth millions of rupees

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Dera police foiled an attempt to smuggle ice and illegal arms worth lakhs of rupees at Chanda check post here on Sunday and recovered ice worth millions of rupees, one 9 MM pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition worth lakhs of rupees from the smuggler.

According to detail, the police stopped and searched the suspicious car number AND-967 at Chanda check post and recovered 200 grams of ice, 9mm pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition worth millions of rupees from the car. Police arrested the alleged drug smuggler Issa Tareen, son of Saifullah, resident of Arbab Town, Quetta, and seized drugs, weapons and a car. Police registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Drugs Act.