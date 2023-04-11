Dera police foiled terror bid, recovered cache of arms, ammunition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have foiled a terror bid and recovered 3 shells of rocket launchers, three lighters of rocket launchers, five repeaters and 10 magazines in two different actions taken on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the Paroa police have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle arms from Dera Ismail Khan to Karachi. The police team led by Paroa Circle SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal and Paroa Police Station SHO Gulsher Khan took action following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The police, taking action on a tip-off, stopped a bus bearing number (E-7545) at a blockade created on Dera-Taunsa road for checking.

During the checking of the bus, which was heading towards Karachi from Dera Ismail Khan, the police found five repeaters and 10 magazines from the secret compartments of the bus.

The Paroa police registered a case into the matter and arrested accused bus driver named Kifayat Ullah son of Khuda bakhsh resident of Nutkani, Taunsa.

Meanwhile, a police team of Shaheed Nawab Police Station led by its SHO Nawab Aslam Khan conducted a successful operation in Ghar-Pahar area. During the operation, the police recovered three shells of rocket launchers and 3 lighters of rocket launchers.

The police started further investigation.