Dera Police Get 10 More Armour-plated Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police on Friday inducted ten more armour-plated vehicles into its fleet which were direly needed since militants have targeted police in recent days.

According to the spokesman, Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera region Muhammad Saleem Marwat handed over those armoured vehicles to police stations.

He said that the installation of armour plates in vehicles which cost ranged from Rs 800,000 to 10,00,000 each was completed within limited resources and after public community was taken into confidence as a result sugar mills' authorities assured cooperation in this regard during a meeting held with them.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO reiterated that no sacrifice would be spared in establishing lasting peace and evolving a prosperous society by eradicating terrorism and crimes from the Dera region.

He said armored plates were being installed in the vehicles so that safety of police personnel could be ensured during untoward incidents, adding it would help boost efforts to weed out terrorism from the region.

He cited that police personnel remained safe when their van, which had armor plates fitted, was attacked during a polio campaign in Chaudhwan.

As a result the cops not only remained unhurt but they also retaliated in a befitting manner, forcing the militants to flee.

He said out of a total 116 vehicles for Dera region's police, 89 vehicles were equipped with armored plates while 27 vehicles were remaining.

But now, the RPO said ten of the 27 vehicles had been fitted with Armour plates and handed them over to police stations.

