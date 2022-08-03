Dera police held five persons for impersonating NGO workers

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested five persons for looting people while posing as workers of an unspecified Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs).

According to police spokesperson, Additional Station House Officer (ASHO) Daraban Police Station Altaf Khan received complaints that some suspicious people posing as NGO workers were luring gullible people on the pretext of providing them ration in order to obtain money.

Following, a police team was constituted and conducted an operation in which five persons including the main accused Ayub were arrested.

Police registered a case under section 419. 420 and started further investigation.