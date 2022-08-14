UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Hold Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 12:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines as like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was also observed with national zeal and fervor here on Sunday.

District Police Officer(DPO) Capt(retd) Najmul Hasnain inaugurated the ceremony by hoisting the national flag during a ceremony which was attended by Additional SP Javed Awan, SP investigation Shabir Hussain and DSP headquarters Asghar Ali Shah among other senior officials of the district police department.

A national anthem was played and the atmosphere echoed with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'( Long live Pakistan).

Smartly turned-out contingent of the district police presented the guard of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO highlighted the significance of the Day, saying, "today we are living with freedom in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of the forefathers of the country, who offered supreme sacrifices and services in this regard." He said that collective efforts should be made for the prosperity and development of the country which had been achieved as a result of the long struggle of national heroes.

Later prayers were offered for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.

