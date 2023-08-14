Open Menu

Dera Police Hold Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Dera police hold flag hoisting ceremony to mark Independence Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines in connection with the 76th Independence Day being observed across the country with national zeal and fervor here on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, being a chief guest, inaugurated the ceremony by hoisting the national flag. The ceremony was attended by Additional SP Dera Iftekhar Ali Shah, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, Line Officer Kazim Hussain Shah, Incharge Traffic Fazal ur Rehman and other senior officials of the district police department.

A national anthem was played and the atmosphere echoed with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'( Long live Pakistan).

Smartly turned-out contingent of the district police presented the guard of honour to the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO highlighted the significance of the Day, saying, "Today we are living with freedom in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who offered supreme sacrifices and services in this regard." He said that collective efforts should be made for the prosperity and development of the country which had been achieved as a result of the long struggle of national heroes.

On this occasion, the district police chief also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the police department.

More Stories From Pakistan