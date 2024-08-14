Dera Police Hold Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Mark 77th I Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on Wednesday in connection with the 77th Independence Day being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervor.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Jehanzaib Nazir Khan inaugurated the ceremony by hoisting the national flag at ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’. He along with smartly turned-out contingent of police presented salute and guard of honour to the national flag.
The ceremony was also attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, other police officers and personnel.
The RPO along with other police officers also laid floral wreaths at ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ to pay homage to martyrs.
A national anthem was being played during the ceremony and the atmosphere echoed with slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’( Long live Pakistan).
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO highlighted the significance of the Day, saying, “Today we are living with freedom in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who offered supreme sacrifices and services in this regard.”
On this auspicious day, he said, “let we all renew the pledge to play our role in making the country’s future bright by dedicating every moment of life for the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.”
On this occasion, the RPO also planted a sapling in the premises of Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines in connection with ongoing ‘Green Pakistan Plantation’ campaign.
APP/akt
