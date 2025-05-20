Dera Police Intensify Anti-Crime Efforts With New Arrest Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A high-level crime meeting chaired by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, was held at the Range Office today to review law enforcement performance and reinforce strategies under the National Action Plan.
The session focused on strengthening search and strike operations and setting up more effective checkpoints to curb criminal activities. RPO Ashfaq Anwar directed all police officers to uphold the rule of law and merit, and ensure the eradication of organized crime.
“Police must be fully prepared to face societal challenges and guarantee citizens' safety by implementing every aspect of the National Action Plan in its true spirit,” Anwar emphasized.
He ordered police stations to prepare updated lists of wanted criminals, drug dealers, motorcycle thieves, and previously convicted individuals, and to launch arrest campaigns accordingly.
The meeting, attended by DPO Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed, SP City Hamza Ali, SDPOs, and SHOs, also reviewed progress in ongoing investigations and court cases. RPO Anwar urged the use of all available resources to maintain peace and security in the region.
