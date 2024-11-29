Dera Police intestify snap checking

The Dera police conducted snap checking in the different areas of the district, police spokesman said on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Dera police conducted snap checking in the different areas of the district, police spokesman said on Friday.

The snap checking was conducted in different areas of the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

The police teams of various police stations conducted search and strike operation and snap checking in various areas of the city.

The spokesman said that during the operation, the teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority," DPO said.

He requested the local population to fully cooperate with the police and district administration and inform them if they spot something suspicious. The authorities remained committed to maintaining a vigilant stance to ensure the safety of the citizens, he added.