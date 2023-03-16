UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Kill Ringleader Of Dacoits' Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The ringleader of a dacoits' gang killed by police and two others of his accomplices were arrested allegedly involved in the dacoity of a private franchise.

Briefing media persons about the successful intelligence-based operation conducted jointly with Lakki Marwat police, District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Qaisarani said the police also recovered 12 mobile phones, one pistol and Rs 0.3 million cash out of the looted amount from the arrested members of the inter-provincial gang who had robbed a private franchise a few days ago within limits of Cantt police station.

He said since the robbery incident had taken place amid the hustle and bustle of the busy place of the city, shaking confidence of residents in the police force, it had become a challenge for Dera police to trace and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

He said Inspector General of Police(IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan had also taken notice of the incident and the district police succeeded in apprehending one of key members of the gang with help of CCTV footage.

The police chief said that the arrested accused provided useful information on the basis of which the district police conducted a raid on a compound at Lakki Marwat to arrest the remaining culprits of the gang.

As the siege was being laid, the robbers opened fire on the police party and the ringleader of the gang was killed during the encounter as the police party returned fire.

The police also arrested another member of the gang in injured condition and shifted him to hospital in custody of Lakki Marwat police. The third accused had also been arrested alive while three other accomplices managed to escape.

He said police had started conducting raids to arrest the fleeing accused.

