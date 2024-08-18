Dera Police Launch Campaign Against
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Dera police have launched a campaign against non-registered motorcycles and scores of bikes were seized across the district.
According to police spokesman, the campaign was launched following the special directions issued by District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood.
During different operations conducted across the district on the first day of campaign, hundreds of bikes were seized in different police stations, chowkis and traffic headquarters.
He said the action against unregistered bikes would also help controlling different crimes.
He informed that the seized motorcycles would be handed over to the owners after they get their bikes registered and other legal formalities.
