Dera Police Launch Crackdown Against Beggars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Dera police have launched a crackdown against professional beggars in the city to curb this menace, said a police spokesman on Monday.
He said District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood taking notice of public complaints ordered the district police to take action against professional beggars in the city and suburbs.
Following these directions, the City Circle police led by SDPO Muhammad Adnan along with SHOs Sibtain Hussain and Zeshan Iqbal arrested dozens of beggars from different areas and registered cases against them.
The DPO also urged the citizens to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to needy people.
He asked the citizens to inform the police about the presence of beggars in any area and join hands with the police to curb this menace from the city.
