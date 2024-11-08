Dera police launch crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Dera Ismail Khan police have launched a crackdown against motorcycles without number plates and vehicles plying with tinted glasses to ensure public safety and maintain peace in the area.

According to police spokesman as part of efforts, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Security Alamgir Khan special checkpoints placed at various locations.

At those points, several motorcycles without number plates and vehicles with tinted glasses were apprehended and legal action was taken against them.

District Police Officer(DP0) instructed policemen to remain on high alert at all times to ensure complete vigilance and immediate response to any security threats, the spokesman said.