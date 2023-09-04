Open Menu

Dera Police Launches Anti-drug Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Dera Police on Monday launched a campaign against the menace of drugs focused on the use of ice in the district

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, on the special instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti, under the leadership of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, Dera Police intensified crackdown in the district against criminals involved in nefarious smuggling and use of drugs.

We have launched a special campaign all over the city against the manufacturers, smugglers, sellers and users of drugs," Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti said while talking to APP.

Police officers have instructions to monitor the activities of drug dealers in the vicinity of educational institutions, hostels and public places, he added.

He said that strict action should be taken against those involved in drug use and selling in educational institutions and hostels.

He said that a crackdown on the trade and use of drugs would continue, and the drug dealers would not be allowed to operate freely in the district.

RPO said that the aim of the crackdown on ice drug dealers was the protection of youth from the evil of drugs, adding that operations against the drug dealers have been intensified.

