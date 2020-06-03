UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dera Police Launches No Mask, No Service Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Dera Police launches no mask, no service campaign

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Capt (retd) Wahid Mahmood has launched a No-mask No-service campaign against the outbreak of corona virus in the district and directed the policed to strictly deal with those not following the directives of the provincial government by using masks, gloves and sanitizers.

During the inauguration of the No-mask and No-service campaign, he also directed the sub-divisional officers to make the announcement for the public awareness in their respective masajids and those did not follow or did not use of masks action would be taken against them.

He also advised the shopkeepers, vendors, and those visit to the bazaars and other public places to make it mandatory to use masks. He said the selling of different items would also be through use of masks and sorted the help of the shopkeepers, small traders and businessmen so to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government for stopping the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He asked the police to check placing of sanitizers outside shops and ensuring and maintain proper social distance. "If someone is not wearing a mask, do not business," he said, adding, the campaign will be strictly enforced." The global outbreak of the corona virus, which is affecting people of all races, religions and creeds and there is no cure except for precautionary measures.

It is our duty to implement the safety measures and measures recommended by the doctors and the government for the protection of ourselves, our children and mankind, because of the corona virus. "You can stay safe from this deadly epidemic by following precautionary measures and following government orders," he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Business Visit Cure Dera Ismail Khan All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

31 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

1 hour ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

2 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 16-kanal st ..

2 minutes ago

Mega projects to bring prosperity in Swat: Chairma ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.