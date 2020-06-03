Dera Police launches no mask, no service campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Capt (retd) Wahid Mahmood has launched a No-mask No-service campaign against the outbreak of corona virus in the district and directed the policed to strictly deal with those not following the directives of the provincial government by using masks, gloves and sanitizers.

During the inauguration of the No-mask and No-service campaign, he also directed the sub-divisional officers to make the announcement for the public awareness in their respective masajids and those did not follow or did not use of masks action would be taken against them.

He also advised the shopkeepers, vendors, and those visit to the bazaars and other public places to make it mandatory to use masks. He said the selling of different items would also be through use of masks and sorted the help of the shopkeepers, small traders and businessmen so to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government for stopping the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He asked the police to check placing of sanitizers outside shops and ensuring and maintain proper social distance. "If someone is not wearing a mask, do not business," he said, adding, the campaign will be strictly enforced." The global outbreak of the corona virus, which is affecting people of all races, religions and creeds and there is no cure except for precautionary measures.

It is our duty to implement the safety measures and measures recommended by the doctors and the government for the protection of ourselves, our children and mankind, because of the corona virus. "You can stay safe from this deadly epidemic by following precautionary measures and following government orders," he concluded.